First Alert: Clearing skies will lead to a cold night and our first bout of frost this fall season

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It has been a chilly day in the Piney Woods as the cloudy skies to start gave way to blue skies and wall-to-wall sunshine by the mid-afternoon hours.

The combination of clear skies, dry air, and near calm winds will lead to a cold night in which our overnight lows will drop into the upper 30′s. This would be our coldest night dating back to April 2nd. This cold night may also come with our first little bout of patchy frost. Therefore, you may want to cover up and protect any tender plants or vegetation that you may be nervous about, just as a safety measure.

Friday will be filled with lots of sunshine and below normal temperatures as daytime highs top out in the middle 60′s. It will be sweater weather in session, making for a great afternoon to get outside and bask in sunshine.

High pressure will continue to dominate our weather landscape going into the weekend, which means this first weekend in November will be spectacular. Chilly mornings will give way to mild afternoons under lots of blue sky and light winds.

Once we transition into next week, southerly winds will ensue, leading to a gradual warming trend as mild air makes a return to the Piney Woods.

A western storm system will try to swing a weaker cold front in our direction by next Thursday, which would lend to some low-end rain chances creeping back into the picture toward the end of next week.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.