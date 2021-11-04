East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Former Amarillo Youth Center Director faces sexual assault charges, similar charges to his previous arrest

Matthew Hite
Matthew Hite(APD)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police has arrested a former Amarillo Youth Center Director who is facing child sex charges, similar charges from his previous arrest.

Matthew Hite arrived today at the Randall County Jail on sex charges involving children almost one year exactly from his arrest on similar charges.

Charges this time include sexual assault of a child and one count of indecency with a child by sexual contact.

He was out of jail on bond waiting for the first cases to go to court including solicitation to commit indecency with a child.

Hite was formerly the Executive Director of the Amarillo Activity Youth Center.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachery Whinery
Lufkin man found in possession of child porn agrees to up to 40 years in prison
Police lights.
1 person injured in Nacogdoches stabbing incident; suspect still at large
Randy Stallard (Source: Lufkin Police Department's Facebook page)
Retired Lufkin police officer dies after battle with COVID-19
Dispatchers got the call around 7:45 p.m. Nov. 2 regarding a blaze on Bowie County Road 4242....
BCSO: Explosion kills 3 in Bowie County; cause remains under investigation
Tens of millions of Americans who work at companies with 100 or more employees will need to be...
US regulators finalize rule requiring Americans who work at big companies to get vaccinated by Jan. 4 or test weekly

Latest News

Alzheimer's FDA Drug
Alzheimers FDA Drug
Fire Hydrant Painting
Fire Hydrant Painting
Big Sandy Water Leak
Big Sandy Water Leak
Pumpkins After Halloween
Pumpkins After Halloween
Shahan sits beside the hydrant she painted on University Drive in Carthage.
90-year-old helps paint fire hydrant as part of Carthage community project