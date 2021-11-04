JQ Davis earns player spotlight honors after record breaking performance for Marshall last week

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The Marshall Mavericks are back in the postseason and a lot of their success on the offensive side is thanks to junior running back JQ Davis.

In speaking of the kind of player Davis is, coach Jake Gridel used a term East Texans are familiar with.

“He is a day-in-day-out workhorse,” Gridel said. “He is the keep swinging the axe until the tree falls kind of guy.”

In last week’s win over Hallsville, Davis rushed for 311 yards which set a new single game rushing record at Marshall. The person Davis surpassed in the record book was himself from a few weeks earlier.

“I just went out, ran the ball and got back to the huddle,” Davis said. “I didn’t know I had the record. When they said I had it, I didn’t know.”

Gridel is not surprised the junior has been able to have success.

“It is just a testimony to the work he puts in,” Gridel said. “It is a testimony to the offensive line and the relationship they have. It is easy not to block for somebody but it is hard to be a workhorse for somebody. "

To have trust in the offensive line on the field, Davis said he makes sure those guys know how important they are off the field..

“I just talk to them and have a relationship with them,” Davis said. “I talk with them every day, go out with them every day without football.”

And with the playoffs approaching the Maverick coaching staff is hard at work on a game plan that will have plenty of opportunities for Davis.

“Most the times the game plan is built around JQ and what he does with the line,” Gridel said. “Being able to have that rushing attack helps. You can win games throwing the ball but you can’t win championships without rushing the ball " Marshall travels to Nacogoches on Friday for their final regular season game.

