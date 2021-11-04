East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Southern Texas police officer dies 3 days after being shot

A southern Texas police officer has died three days after being shot while responding to a...
A southern Texas police officer has died three days after being shot while responding to a reported domestic disturbance.(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSVILLE, Texas (AP) - A southern Texas police officer has died three days after being shot while responding to a reported domestic disturbance.

The Kingsville Police Department posted on its Facebook page that Senior Patrolman Sherman Otto Benys Jr. died Thursday at a Corpus Christi hospital.

Police say Benys was shot Monday afternoon in the city near the Gulf Coast, about 370 miles southwest of Dallas. Police say a 40-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachery Whinery
Lufkin man found in possession of child porn agrees to up to 40 years in prison
Police lights.
1 person injured in Nacogdoches stabbing incident; suspect still at large
Randy Stallard (Source: Lufkin Police Department's Facebook page)
Retired Lufkin police officer dies after battle with COVID-19
Brandon Belt (SF Giants)
East Texan Brandon Belt, trio of Astros hit MLB free agency market
$310 million SNAP benefits provided for November

Latest News

Aaron Dean, a former Forth Worth police officer, was indicted on a murder charge in the...
Trial delayed for Texas officer who shot Black woman in home
The family of Fred Harris is seeking answers after he died from injuries sustained in a jail...
19-year-old with special needs dies after Texas jail attack
Tens of millions of Americans who work at companies with 100 or more employees will need to be...
US regulators finalize rule requiring Americans who work at big companies to get vaccinated by Jan. 4 or test weekly
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Thursday's Weather: Patchy fog early