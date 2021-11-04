Southern Texas police officer dies 3 days after being shot

KINGSVILLE, Texas (AP) - A southern Texas police officer has died three days after being shot while responding to a reported domestic disturbance.

The Kingsville Police Department posted on its Facebook page that Senior Patrolman Sherman Otto Benys Jr. died Thursday at a Corpus Christi hospital.

Police say Benys was shot Monday afternoon in the city near the Gulf Coast, about 370 miles southwest of Dallas. Police say a 40-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.