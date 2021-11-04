Swing dancing featured during Nac at Night

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The East Texas Lindy Brigade will introduce themselves to Nacogdoches with a swing dance performance and lesson at the Nac at Night event Saturday.

Swing dancers from Nacogdoches, Tyler and Longview have an evening of fun planned.

KTRE’s Donna McCollum spoke with swing dance instructor/performer, Catie Mungia, who explained her goal is to spread the interest for swing dancing across the region.

Mungia said there will be live music by the Old Town Brass Band, a vintage costume contest, and a swing dancing performance by the East Texas Lindy Brigade to inspire others to join in on the dance floor.

If you attend swing dancing classes tonight at the Nacogdoches Recreation Center you’ll get a discount on the $10 cover.

The event will be at Banita Creek Hall in the Mill Room Saturday, Nov. 6 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

