East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Swing dancing featured during Nac at Night

By Donna McCollum
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The East Texas Lindy Brigade will introduce themselves to Nacogdoches with a swing dance performance and lesson at the Nac at Night event Saturday.

Swing dancers from Nacogdoches, Tyler and Longview have an evening of fun planned.

KTRE’s Donna McCollum spoke with swing dance instructor/performer, Catie Mungia, who explained her goal is to spread the interest for swing dancing across the region.

Mungia said there will be live music by the Old Town Brass Band, a vintage costume contest, and a swing dancing performance by the East Texas Lindy Brigade to inspire others to join in on the dance floor.

If you attend swing dancing classes tonight at the Nacogdoches Recreation Center you’ll get a discount on the $10 cover.

The event will be at Banita Creek Hall in the Mill Room Saturday, Nov. 6 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachery Whinery
Lufkin man found in possession of child porn agrees to up to 40 years in prison
Police lights.
1 person injured in Nacogdoches stabbing incident; suspect still at large
Randy Stallard (Source: Lufkin Police Department's Facebook page)
Retired Lufkin police officer dies after battle with COVID-19
Dispatchers got the call around 7:45 p.m. Nov. 2 regarding a blaze on Bowie County Road 4242....
BCSO: Explosion kills 3 in Bowie County; cause remains under investigation
Tens of millions of Americans who work at companies with 100 or more employees will need to be...
US regulators finalize rule requiring Americans who work at big companies to get vaccinated by Jan. 4 or test weekly

Latest News

Francisco Gonzalez (Source: Angelina County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s help finding stabbing suspect
Dr. Alice Lichtenstein with the American Heart Association discusses the guidelines for a...
Heart doctor gives tips on staying heart-healthy for the holidays
Swing dancing featured during Nac at Night
Swing dancing featured during Nac at Night
Dr. Alice Lichtenstein with the American Heart Association discusses the guidelines for a...
ETN: doc interview 1350-1415 - VOD - clipped version