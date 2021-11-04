East Texas Now Business Break
Trial delayed for Texas officer who shot Black woman in home

Aaron Dean, a former Forth Worth police officer, was indicted on a murder charge in the shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson.(Source: Fort Worth Police Department/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - The trial has been delayed for a former Fort Worth police officer who was charged with murder after shooting a Black woman through a back window of her home while responding to a call about an open front door in 2019.

Atatiana Jefferson was fatally shot in her home.
Atatiana Jefferson was fatally shot in her home.(Source: Jefferson family photo/CNN)

Aaron Dean’s trial had been scheduled to begin Nov. 16, more than two years after he shot 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson during a late-night wellness check at her mother’s house.

But Tarrant County court officials now say that date will only be a scheduling hearing and Dean’s case will not go to trial before Nov. 29.

