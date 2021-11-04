East Texas Now Business Break
US regulators finalize rule requiring Americans who work at big companies to get vaccinated by Jan. 4 or test weekly

Tens of millions of Americans who work at companies with 100 or more employees will need to be...
Tens of millions of Americans who work at companies with 100 or more employees will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4 or get tested for the virus weekly(Mike Miletich, Gray TV)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) Tens of millions of Americans who work at companies with 100 or more employees will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4 or get tested for the virus weekly.

The new government rules were issued Thursday. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration says companies that fail to comply could face penalties of nearly $14,000 per violation.

The new requirements were first previewed by President Joe Biden in September. They will apply to about 84 million workers at medium and large businesses.

It is not clear how many of those employees are unvaccinated. A senior administration official says the agency would target companies if it gets complaints.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

