East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Woman accused of trying to hire assassin online

If convicted, Jessica Sledge faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.
If convicted, Jessica Sledge faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.(WLBT)
By Josh Carter, Anthony Warren and Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – A woman in Mississippi is accused of hiring an assassin online to kill someone in the area, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a press release Jessica Leeann Sledge, 39, allegedly tried to hire the hitman between September and November.

Sledge was unaware that the person she contacted was actually an FBI special agent. The intended victim was unharmed.

According to WLBT, Sledge appeared before a federal magistrate Wednesday, where the judge determined she should remain in jail until her preliminary hearing.

Sledge is facing one felony count of the use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire.

If convicted, Sledge faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Copyright 2021 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachery Whinery
Lufkin man found in possession of child porn agrees to up to 40 years in prison
Police lights.
1 person injured in Nacogdoches stabbing incident; suspect still at large
Randy Stallard (Source: Lufkin Police Department's Facebook page)
Retired Lufkin police officer dies after battle with COVID-19
Brandon Belt (SF Giants)
East Texan Brandon Belt, trio of Astros hit MLB free agency market
$310 million SNAP benefits provided for November

Latest News

Barry Rigsby
Woman finds 3 shot and killed, including child, in Louisiana home
Kids ages 5 through 11 won't have time to get fully vaccinated by Thanksgiving or Hanukkah, but...
Timeline set to have kids vaccinated by the holidays
Judge Bruce Schroder faulted the judgment of a juror who had made a joke to a court security...
Rittenhouse judge dismisses juror for joke
The release of the vaccination rules followed weeks of regulatory review and meetings with...
US mandates vaccines or tests for big companies by Jan. 4
In a letter, Joe Maldonado says he is still waiting on other results and doesn't want anyone's...
‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic says he has ‘aggressive cancer’