East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Woman finds 3 shot and killed, including child, in Louisiana home

By Collin Maxwell, Alex Onken, Christian Piekos and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - A woman came upon the grim discovery of three bodies inside a home in the early hours of Thursday.

Dispatchers first got the call just before 2 a.m., KSLA reported.

Police said a mother of one of the residents checked the back door to the building. That’s when, police say, she discovered the bodies of two males and a female, all shot to death.

One of the victims was a 12-year-old boy.

Shreveport Police detectives are on the scene and believe the incident is domestic in nature. The nature of the deaths is currently unknown.

“Right now, we developed a suspect (profile) that we put out a BOLO on,” said Cpt. Jerry Oglee. “Driving a possibly burgundy 2016 Dodge Journey, and that’s who we’re looking for.”

The officer added that the male suspect has a violent criminal history and is considered armed and dangerous.

Police are not sure if the suspect is still in the area or is traveling south.

Copyright 2021 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachery Whinery
Lufkin man found in possession of child porn agrees to up to 40 years in prison
Police lights.
1 person injured in Nacogdoches stabbing incident; suspect still at large
Randy Stallard (Source: Lufkin Police Department's Facebook page)
Retired Lufkin police officer dies after battle with COVID-19
Brandon Belt (SF Giants)
East Texan Brandon Belt, trio of Astros hit MLB free agency market
$310 million SNAP benefits provided for November

Latest News

A California woman battling cancer was attacked by a bear in her home. (Source: KPIX via CNN...
Woman mauled by bear in her home
The release of the vaccination rules followed weeks of regulatory review and meetings with...
US mandates vaccines or tests for big companies by Jan. 4
Julian Gonzalez, a parent of a child who received an adult dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, wants...
2 children given adult COVID-19 vaccine doses in Texas
FILE - This file photo shows the Merck corporate headquarters in Kenilworth, N.J., on May 1,...
UK authorizes Merck’s antiviral pill, 1st shown to treat COVID
Julian Gonzalez, a parent of a child who received an adult dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, wants...
After child given adult COVID-19 vaccine dose, parent wants answers