East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Woodville man allegedly injures Tyler County deputy while resisting arrest

Justin Reynolds (Source: Tyler County sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Justin Reynolds (Source: Tyler County sheriff's Office Facebook page)(Tyler County sheriff's Office Facebook page)
By Gary Bass
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Woodville man allegedly injured a Tyler County Sheriff’s Office deputy when he resisted arrest on Oct. 28.

Justin Tyler Reynolds, 29, is still being held in the Tyle County Jail on charges of assault of a public servant, motion to appear for possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams, and resisting arrest. No bond amounts have been set for his charges yet.

According to a Nov. 2 post on the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, TCSO deputies were patrolling the Dam B area when they received a report of a suspicious white Chevrolet pickup. The deputies located and stopped the truck as it was leaving Wolf Creek on FM 92 North for several traffic violations.

Reynolds was the driver of the truck, and while the TCSO deputies were speaking to him, they learned that he had an active probation warrant for possession of a controlled substance. When the deputies tried to handcuff Reynolds, he used physical force in an effort to resist arrest, the Facebook post stated.

During the arrest, one of the TCSO deputies received injuries to his right arm and both knees, the Facebook post stated. A short time later, Reynolds was arrested and taken to the Tyler County Jail.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachery Whinery
Lufkin man found in possession of child porn agrees to up to 40 years in prison
Police lights.
1 person injured in Nacogdoches stabbing incident; suspect still at large
Randy Stallard (Source: Lufkin Police Department's Facebook page)
Retired Lufkin police officer dies after battle with COVID-19
Dispatchers got the call around 7:45 p.m. Nov. 2 regarding a blaze on Bowie County Road 4242....
BCSO: Explosion kills 3 in Bowie County; cause remains under investigation
Tens of millions of Americans who work at companies with 100 or more employees will need to be...
US regulators finalize rule requiring Americans who work at big companies to get vaccinated by Jan. 4 or test weekly

Latest News

Alzheimer's FDA Drug
Alzheimers FDA Drug
U.S. Justice Department sues Texas over new voting law
Shreveport police say they have warrants to arrest 36-year-old Barry Rigsby on three counts of...
Shreveport triple homicide suspect shot dead at apartment complex in Franklin Parish
County Extension agent Cary Sims suggests you dispose of your pumpkins by cooking with them or...
Pumpkins could harm environment if not disposed of properly