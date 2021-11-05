East Texas Now Business Break
Dr. Ed, Dr. Patton discuss antibody infusion, COVID-19 treatment, child vaccines

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Dr. Ed Dominguez, an infectious disease specialist, and Dr. Theresa Patton, an OB/Gyn, joined East Texas Now to discuss viewer questions regarding COVID-19.

Dr. Ed spoke about the monoclonal antibody infusion, saying it is the most effective treatment available right now. He said the Merck pill that was approved yesterday in the United Kingdom could be a treatment option in the future.

Dr. Ed also gave his theory regarding masks functioning as protection for allergies.

Dr. Patton explained studies of immune responses for children with the vaccine. She also offered prediction for the approval of vaccines for 2 to 4-year-olds.

Dr. Patton also discussed the results of studies of new mothers who have been vaccinated and their infants.

First pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines given at Nacogdoches vaccine clinic
Progress continues in rebuilding at Caddo Mounds State Historic Site
