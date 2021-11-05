East Texas runners make it to Cross Country State meet
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The UIL Cross Country Championships will be in Round Rock Nov.5-6. As always there is plenty of East Texas representation.
Fridays races start at 8:30 a.m. with 1A Girls followed in 30 minute intervals by 1A Boys, 3A Girls. 3A Boys, 5A Girls and 5A Boys. Saturday races will be the same time slots with 2A Girls, 2A Boys, 4A Girls, 4A Boys, 6A Girls, 6A Boys. Tickets will be sold by car. The price paid by car for parking will be considered entry into the event (see parking prices and breakdown below). It is recommended to purchase tickets online in advance. NO CASH transactions will be available. Tickets may be bought on site with credit/debit card ONLY.
Public Parking will be located in Old Settlers Park off of HWY 79 only. NOTE: Spectator parking location has changed from the past. Please see map on UIL web site for details and get this information to parents and community members. There will be NO shuttle buses that will take spectators to the main event area.
6A
Tyler Legacy - Iain Salter
5A
Hallsville - Kenzy Glass, Carolyn Hale, Addison Hatchett, Kylea Hatfield, Avery Perkins, Lily Soto, Haylea Jordan, Sam Hawthorne
Jacksonville - Taylor Gutierrez, Emily Martinez
Pine Tree - Mackenzie Robinson
Lufkin - Reynold Guadarrama , Kristopher Murphy
4A
Athens - Hardy Swann, Micah Swann
Canton - Graycee Wilson
Center - Yulianna Garcia
Cumberland Academy - Adiam Michael, Abel Solorio
Henderson - Andrew Morales
Hudson - Julian Bledsoe, Jenna Ivey, Kasie Lopez, Cullen Merrell, Addison Ponder, Madison Vasquez, Kayleigh Wagnon
Kilgore - Ruby Almanza, Christopher May
Lindale - Gaby Saboia
Palestine - Alex David Arredondo, Luis Castillo, Erik Coronado, Johan Hagberg, Juan Lopez, Kevin Quincin, Jalbert Sandoval
Pittsburg - Jacob Berryhill
Tyler Chapel hill - Emery Crayton
3A
Atlanta - Noah Dowda
MP Chapel Hill - Lucas Thomas
Crockett - Omar Garcia
Diboll - Juan Silva
Edgewood - Kaley Nicholson
Elysian Fields - Grant Sims
Eustace - Paige Row, Caleb Gonzales, Jake Haney, Jayden King, Ryan Porte, Trenton Porte, Cooper Reeve, Jaden Stout
Harmony - Aidan Chambers
Malakoff - Ava Perkins
Mineola - Olivia Hughes, Raquel Hughes, Shylah Kratzmeyer, Kapri Riley, Keilee Riley, Riley Weekly, Hannah Zoch
Central Heights - Paige Layton
Quitman - Madyson Pence
Troup - Marigold Hunter
Waskom - David Magdaleno
White Oak - Lizzy Still, Nathan Green
Winnsborro - David Soto, Canaan Swanner
2A
Brookeland - Addison Murphy
Como-Pickton - Bailey Neal, Giovanni Munoz
Cushing - Leighah Deckard, Jose Garcia
Douglass - Isabella Ball, Georgiana Burns, Madyson Freeman, Maddison Johnson, Tessa Reeves, Abigail Richardson, Addie Rose Sinz, Drake Freeman, Dillon Johnson, Wrangler Johnson, Luke Jones, Noah Jones, Kolton Karns, Lane Schroeder
Union Grove - Analeice Jones, Sophie Pyle, Jenna Scott, Gracie Stanford, Keira Taylor, Kenia Velazquez, Gracie Winn
Groveton - Isavel Bautista, Caden Alexander, Armando Bautista, Jarrett Loftin, Kade Rosser, Jack Sullivan, Brody Thornton, Austin Williams
Hawkins - Kylie Adams, Toby Gwin, Dakota Hinkle
La Poynor - Payton Maze
Cross Roads - Brook Locke, Alanah Logan, July Soto, Alexis Sudduth, Calista Turner, Cassity Turner
Martins Mill - Mattie Burns
Martinsville - Jhonjayro Sequeda
Mount Enterprise - Dede Davis
New Summerfield - Ary Hernandez, Axel Hernandez, Ramiro Mendoza, Jose Sanchez, Jack Torres, Marco Uribe, Bryan Zavala
San Augstine - Charlisa Teagle
Shelbyville - Emily Pharris
Slocum - Kenneth Wendell
Tenaha - Jario Hernandez, Misael Hernandez, Daniel Loredo, Alan Mosqueda, Evan Plata, Alex Rojas
1A
Chireno - Brett Rushing
Goodrich - Marisa Olivares, A’Mareion Bookman, Eliseo Garzon
Neches - Bre Fredrickson, Joely Jenkins, Sealy Hines, Aubrey Kincade, Bailey Lovelady, Malllory Main, Libby Raine
Wells - Bishop Bailey
Zavalla - Gracee Floyd
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.