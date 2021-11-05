First Alert: A sun-filled, cool, and dry weekend lies ahead for East Texas

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The combination of clear skies, dry air, and near calm winds will lead to another cold night in which our overnight lows will drop into the upper 30′s. Even though patchy frost is unlikely tonight, you may want to protect those sensitive plants and vegetation just out of an abundance of caution.

High pressure will continue to dominate our weather landscape going into the weekend, which means this first weekend in November will be spectacular. Cold mornings will give way to mild afternoons under lots of blue sky and light winds. This will make for great weather conditions for all of your outdoor plans.

Once we transition into next week, southerly winds will ensue, leading to a gradual warming trend as mild air makes a return to the Piney Woods.

A western storm system and trough of low pressure will swing a Pacific cold front in our direction by next Thursday, which would bring us some modest rain chances before we clear out and see a slight cool down toward the end of next week.

