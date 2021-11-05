First pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines given at Nacogdoches vaccine clinic

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The first pediatric COVID-19 vaccines were given at a Nacogdoches vaccine clinic today.

The clinic at the Nacogdoches Public Library and Recreation Center was for children ages 5-11. Next week, Nacogdoches ISD will be holding vaccine clinics on Tuesday and Thursday at elementary schools. The clinics will be used to collect demand data, which will help the City of Nacogdoches determine how much vaccine they will order for the next go-around.

KTRE’s Donna McCollum was there and spoke with the very first person to receive the vaccine today about why she decided to get it.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.