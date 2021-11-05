Former Tyler nurse begins death row sentence at Polunsky unit
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON, Texas (KLTV) - William George Davis has been moved from the Smith County Jail to the Polunksy unit in Livingston.
Davis, a former East Texas nurse, was found guilty of murdering patients during his time working at a Tyler heart hospital.
Male death row inmates serve their prison sentence at the Polunsky unit before being executed in Huntsville.
Davis was received by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ), Oct. 29, two days after receiving the death sentence.
Previous:
Arrest affidavit alleges Tyler, TX nurse purposely introduced air into patients’ arterial lines
Jury finds former Tyler nurse guilty of capital murder
Jury gives former Tyler nurse the death penalty
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.