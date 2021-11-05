East Texas Now Business Break
Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Friday, East Texas! It was definitely a cold start this morning with many folks in East Texas waking up to a light frost in the 30s. Thankfully our ample sunshine will help us warm up quickly into the mild lower to middle 60s this afternoon. Skies will remain clear tonight as well, and temperatures will fall fast once again, so if you are planning on attending any high school football games today then you should grab the light jacket or blanket to be safe. A light frost will be possible for areas along and north of I-20 tonight as well, so it would certainly be a good idea to bring in any tender plants you may have, and please be sure the outdoor pets are brought in or have someplace warm to sleep. More sunshine set over the weekend as temperatures continue their gradual warming trend, placing highs in the lower to middle 70s by Sunday. Speaking of Sunday, Daylight Saving Time ends at 2:00 AM on Sunday morning, so be sure to set those close BACK one hour before going to bed Saturday night. Clouds will begin to increase by the start of the next work week as highs remain above average in the middle to upper 70s area-wide with a breezy southerly wind. We are beginning to see the first hints of our next cold front which for now looks to arrive overnight Wednesday into early Thursday. This front will bring better rain chances to East Texas as well as more mild weather for the end of the next work week.

