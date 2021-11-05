East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Game Ball: Carthage adds 12th district title to trophy case

Carthage Bulldogs
Carthage Bulldogs(KTRE Sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTHAGE, Texas (KTRE) - Sometimes it is easy to overlook the importance of a single Carthage victory.

Last week’s 54-3 win over Madisonville gave the Bulldogs their 12th district title in 15 seasons.

“We are just trying to carry that torch,” Coach Scott Surratt said. “We are trying to win the next game and next championship. We got a good start. We got a long way to go but we are looking forward to the challenge. "

The win came a week after the Bulldogs came from behind to beat Rusk in a mistake filled game. The Bulldogs had seven turnovers. Something not acceptable to the coaching staff.

“We responded to adversity,” Surratt said. “I was not very proud of how we played the week before. We came out with a mission and got it accomplished.”

Carthage will host Senior Night Friday against Shepherd before getting ready for the playoffs next week.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachery Whinery
Lufkin man found in possession of child porn agrees to up to 40 years in prison
From top left clockwise: Nolen Dykes, Brittany Dykes, Bradlee Allen Scott, Joel Alan Gilmore...
Child wandering highway leads to arrest of 5, seizure of meth
Police lights.
1 person injured in Nacogdoches stabbing incident; suspect still at large
Randy Stallard (Source: Lufkin Police Department's Facebook page)
Retired Lufkin police officer dies after battle with COVID-19
Francisco Gonzalez (Source: Angelina County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s help finding stabbing suspect

Latest News

Red Zone Game Ball Carthage
Red Zone Game Ball Carthage
JQ Davis
JQ Davis earns player spotlight honors after record breaking performance for Marshall last week
In last week’s win over Hallsville, Davis rushed for 311 yards which set a new single game...
JQ Davis earns player spotlight honors after record breaking performance for Marshall last week
Red Zone Top 10: Longview drops out of rankings, Lindale reemerges
Red Zone Top 10: Longview drops out of rankings, Lindale reemerges