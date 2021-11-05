East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Gun rights, abortion advocates partner up on Texas bill

Supreme Court scrutinizes controversial Texas abortion law
Supreme Court scrutinizes controversial Texas abortion law(Gray DC)
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 8:30 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A gun rights advocacy group from California is siding with abortion rights advocates over Texas’ abortion law.

The Texas Tribune reports the group, called Firearms Policy Coalition, filed paperwork in court this week. The group says, if people can be sued for abortions that could extend to gun rights too.

Those same concerns were voiced by some of the conservatives voices on the U.S. Supreme Court earlier this week. There is now a focus from the court on how this could affect other areas, like first or second amendment rights.

“All you need to do is take out the abortion stuff, put the second amendment stuff in or gun ownership in, and you can immediately come up with unconstitutional provisions,” said Jeffrey Dixon, associate professor of political science at Texas A&M University Central Texas.

The gun rights coalition is a new, unlikely ally against Texas’ abortion law.

“And that’s why you see the odd friend-of-the-court brief filed by a second amendment organization, not supporting the State of Texas, but supporting the other side,” said Rory Ryan, Baylor law professor.

The Texas law is unique because it allows private citizens, not court officials, to sue people for providing abortions after six weeks.

“It creates a whole new template for legislation that contradicts one or more court decisions, but does so in a way that nobody can sue to block it,” said Dixon.

During oral arguments in the Supreme Court earlier this week, there were also concerns from conservative justices. Mainly, in how it can apply to other constitutional rights.

As it is now, Texas’ Senate bill stands. Another round of arguments for a separate challenge are scheduled for Dec. 1.

“If this works for Texas in an abortion case, then it works for another state in a second amendment case and another state in a restriction on the free exercise of religion,” Ryan said.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From top left clockwise: Nolen Dykes, Brittany Dykes, Bradlee Allen Scott, Joel Alan Gilmore...
Child wandering highway leads to arrest of 5, seizure of meth
MIG-23 Fighter Jets
Cold War-era fighter jets to be overhauled, restored for flight in Gregg County
Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5,...
Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival
Willie James Jones (Source: Houston County Sheriff's Office)
Crockett man found guilty of murder in connection with shooting death
William George Davis, 37
Former Tyler nurse begins death row sentence at Polunsky unit

Latest News

Flowers lie against the south fence surrounding the Astroworld festival grounds the day after...
‘Stop the show!’ Houston concertgoers describe chaos
One arrested after man found stabbed on road
One arrested after man found stabbed on Palestine street
James Arriolla, a retired Navy veteran, waves to the crowd at the Nacogdoches Veterans Day...
Veterans honored, but continue to face challenges from the pandemic
Saturday Weather Trivia 11-6-21
Saturday Weather Trivia
Black Friday shopping is three weeks out, but you might want to start holiday shopping earlier...
East Texas store owners warn shoppers to start holiday shopping ASAP