Injured bird rehabilitated, released in Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A bird of prey who calls Texas home this time of year was recently rehabilitated and released back into its habitat at Hagerman Friday afternoon.

A North Texas rehab facility for birds of prey recently took in their first Northern Harrier as a rescue. Now they’re releasing her back into the wild.

“They get injured, we receive them, we give them medical treatment and everything that they need to get back up and running. Our goal is their eventual release back into the wild,” said Hailey LeBaron, Rehabilitation Manager for the Blackland Prairie Raptor Center.

LeBaron and Elizabeth Carter, managers with the Blackland Prairie Raptor Center in Lucas brought their latest rescue, a first year female Northern Harrier to release at Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge.

“We received her from Caddo Mills which is kind of unusual for that location and this time of year for her to have come in. She did come in completely blind and very, very, very skinny,” said LeBaron.

This was the Blackland Prairie Raptor Center's first Northern Harrier rescue. When they found her, she was blind and malnourished. (KXII)

These owl-like hawks migrate to Texas in the fall and stay through early spring.

“They’re really cool because they’re actually their facial disc is like an owl’s. So they have good eyesight but they also use their hearing to find their food too because it’s hidden a lot of times under the grassy areas,” said Elizabeth Carter, Education Manager for Blackland Prairie Raptor Center.

They helped this Harrier gain weight and her eyesight back over the past 6 weeks.

“Now we’re at the point that we cannot help her anymore and she is ready to go,” said LeBaron.

The center specializes in birds of prey, like eagles, hawks and owls. Their mission, to conserve raptors and their habitats.

“If there is not a place for these birds to live then what’s the point of trying to rehab them back to health,” said Carter.

Northern Harriers migrate to Texas this time of year, so if you want to see this bird and others, come spend an afternoon at Hagerman Refuge or take a trip to the Blackland Prairie Raptor Center.

Hagerman’s visitor center is still closed, but you can still visit the refuge daily from sunrise to sunset. The center in Lucas is open to the public twice a month, the first and third Saturdays of the month, for education and to see their birds.

