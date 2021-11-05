East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Temperatures are dropping into the 30s this morning making for a pretty chilly start.  Expect lots of sunshine today and light northeasterly winds.  Highs this afternoon will reach the lower 60s.  More sunshine is ahead for the weekend.  Afternoon highs will range from the upper 60s to the lower 70s with light winds.  The warming trend continues into early next week with afternoon high temperatures reaching the upper 70s as southwest winds return to the forecast.  By midweek, we’ll be tracking our next storm system with slight chances for rain and another cool down by the end of next week.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From top left clockwise: Nolen Dykes, Brittany Dykes, Bradlee Allen Scott, Joel Alan Gilmore...
Child wandering highway leads to arrest of 5, seizure of meth
Francisco Gonzalez (Source: Angelina County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s help finding stabbing suspect
Tens of millions of Americans who work at companies with 100 or more employees will need to be...
US regulators finalize rule requiring Americans who work at big companies to get vaccinated by Jan. 4 or test weekly
Zachery Whinery
Lufkin man found in possession of child porn agrees to up to 40 years in prison
If convicted, Jessica Sledge faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.
Woman accused of trying to hire assassin online

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 11-5-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 11-5-21
KTRE First Alert Friday Webcast
First Alert: A cold night will lead to our first frost of the fall season
KTRE First Alert Friday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Friday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Thursday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Thursday Evening Webcast