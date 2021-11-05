East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

NTSB: Boat didn’t heed danger signals before fatal collision

The National Transportation Safety Board says the captain of a fishing boat that collided with...
The National Transportation Safety Board says the captain of a fishing boat that collided with a chemical tanker near Galveston, Texas, killing three people, did not respond to danger signals from the other ship.(NTSB)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) - The National Transportation Safety Board says the captain of a fishing boat that collided with a chemical tanker near Galveston, Texas, killing three people, did not respond to danger signals from the other ship.

A report issued Thursday by the agency says the tanker’s pilot radioed the fishing boat Pappy’s Pride three times and the ship sounded two danger signals before the crash on Jan. 14, 2020.

The report says investigators could not determine why the boat didn’t respond because neither the captain nor another crew member who was heading toward the wheelhouse before the collision survived.

The crash killed three crew members on the boat; one member survived and was injured.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From top left clockwise: Nolen Dykes, Brittany Dykes, Bradlee Allen Scott, Joel Alan Gilmore...
Child wandering highway leads to arrest of 5, seizure of meth
Francisco Gonzalez (Source: Angelina County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s help finding stabbing suspect
Tens of millions of Americans who work at companies with 100 or more employees will need to be...
US regulators finalize rule requiring Americans who work at big companies to get vaccinated by Jan. 4 or test weekly
Zachery Whinery
Lufkin man found in possession of child porn agrees to up to 40 years in prison
It happened after Tori Jensen's application for a religious exemption for a required COVID-19...
Unvaccinated nurse posts Instagram video of her being escorted from hospital

Latest News

Investigators are seeking the cause of an explosion and fire that tore through a northeast...
Barn explosion kills 2 owners, neighbor in northeast Texas
A video screen grab appears to show Frisco, Texas, resident Jenna Ryan inside the U.S. Capitol...
Rioter who bragged she wouldn’t go to jail gets prison term
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing the Biden administration over new COVID-19...
Texas AG Ken Paxton sues Biden administration over new COVID-19 vaccination rules for big businesses
William George Davis, 37
Former Tyler nurse begins death row sentence at Polunsky unit