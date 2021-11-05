Progress continues in rebuilding at Caddo Mounds State Historic Site

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Progress continues to be made in the rebuilding process at Caddo Mounds State Historic Site in Cherokee County, just west of Alto.

The site was severely damaged by a powerful tornado in April of 2019. Friday, an Arbor Day celebration event was held at the site. The Texas Forest Service, SFA Forestry Department, and Friends of Caddo Mounds were out at the site planting trees. These trees are important because not only did the tornado cause destruction to buildings on the site, it also destroyed large amounts of trees. The hope is for these trees to one day provide a shaded area for visitors to be able to enjoy picnics.

Construction of the new historic museum is also continuing. This one will be very similar to the one it is replacing, which was destroyed by the storm. The hopes are that there will one day be an education center nearby to the new historic museum.

KTRE’s Donna McCollum spoke with Historic Site Manager Tony Souther about what has happened at the site over the last few years and the hopes for the future. He said he hopes this time next year, they will be having a reopening ceremony for the new museum under construction.

