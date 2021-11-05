East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Progress continues in rebuilding at Caddo Mounds State Historic Site

By Donna McCollum and Christian Terry
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Progress continues to be made in the rebuilding process at Caddo Mounds State Historic Site in Cherokee County, just west of Alto.

The site was severely damaged by a powerful tornado in April of 2019. Friday, an Arbor Day celebration event was held at the site. The Texas Forest Service, SFA Forestry Department, and Friends of Caddo Mounds were out at the site planting trees. These trees are important because not only did the tornado cause destruction to buildings on the site, it also destroyed large amounts of trees. The hope is for these trees to one day provide a shaded area for visitors to be able to enjoy picnics.

Construction of the new historic museum is also continuing. This one will be very similar to the one it is replacing, which was destroyed by the storm. The hopes are that there will one day be an education center nearby to the new historic museum.

KTRE’s Donna McCollum spoke with Historic Site Manager Tony Souther about what has happened at the site over the last few years and the hopes for the future. He said he hopes this time next year, they will be having a reopening ceremony for the new museum under construction.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From top left clockwise: Nolen Dykes, Brittany Dykes, Bradlee Allen Scott, Joel Alan Gilmore...
Child wandering highway leads to arrest of 5, seizure of meth
Francisco Gonzalez (Source: Angelina County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s help finding stabbing suspect
Tens of millions of Americans who work at companies with 100 or more employees will need to be...
US regulators finalize rule requiring Americans who work at big companies to get vaccinated by Jan. 4 or test weekly
William George Davis, 37
Former Tyler nurse begins death row sentence at Polunsky unit
Zachery Whinery
Lufkin man found in possession of child porn agrees to up to 40 years in prison

Latest News

Progress continues in rebuilding at Caddo Mounds State Historic Site
Progress continues in rebuilding at Caddo Mounds State Historic Site
Deer near body of water
TxDOT spokesperson gives tips to avoid deer-related wrecks
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing the Biden administration over new COVID-19...
Texas AG Ken Paxton sues Biden administration over new COVID-19 vaccination rules for big businesses
William George Davis, 37
Former Tyler nurse begins death row sentence at Polunsky unit