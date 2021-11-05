East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Rioter who bragged she wouldn’t go to jail gets prison term

A video screen grab appears to show Frisco, Texas, resident Jenna Ryan inside the U.S. Capitol...
A video screen grab appears to show Frisco, Texas, resident Jenna Ryan inside the U.S. Capitol during the January 6 riot.(United States District Court for the District of Columbia)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A Texas real estate agent who bragged she wasn’t going to jail for storming the U.S. Capitol because she is white, has blond hair and good job has been sentenced to two months behind bars.

The judge who sentenced Jennifer Leigh Ryan on Thursday questioned whether she is remorseful. While some rioters sentenced for the same misdemeanor conviction have received only probation or home confinement, prosecutors sought incarceration for Ryan.

They said the Frisco, Texas, resident has shown a lack of candor and remorse for her actions. Ryan said she was sorry.

She is the 10th person charged in the riot to get a jail or prison sentence.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From top left clockwise: Nolen Dykes, Brittany Dykes, Bradlee Allen Scott, Joel Alan Gilmore...
Child wandering highway leads to arrest of 5, seizure of meth
Francisco Gonzalez (Source: Angelina County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s help finding stabbing suspect
Tens of millions of Americans who work at companies with 100 or more employees will need to be...
US regulators finalize rule requiring Americans who work at big companies to get vaccinated by Jan. 4 or test weekly
Zachery Whinery
Lufkin man found in possession of child porn agrees to up to 40 years in prison
It happened after Tori Jensen's application for a religious exemption for a required COVID-19...
Unvaccinated nurse posts Instagram video of her being escorted from hospital

Latest News

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing the Biden administration over new COVID-19...
Texas AG Ken Paxton sues Biden administration over new COVID-19 vaccination rules for big businesses
William George Davis, 37
Former Tyler nurse begins death row sentence at Polunsky unit
ETN: Dr. Ed & Dr. Patton 12-115
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Friday’s Weather: Chilly start this morning