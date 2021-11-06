East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Crockett man found guilty of murder in connection with shooting death

Willie James Jones (Source: Houston County Sheriff's Office)
Willie James Jones (Source: Houston County Sheriff's Office)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - A Houston County jury has found a Crockett man guilty of murder following the trial involving a shooting death.

The jury also found Willie James Jones guilty of possession of a firearm and violation of protective order. The verdict came after seven hours of deliberation on Friday.

Jones is accused of killing Artimas Dewayne Lockhart on March 26, 2019.

According to the Crockett Police Department, Jones allegedly approached the car that Lockhart and another person were sitting in and shot through the driver’s window. Lockhart was struck at least two times.

The jury will hear sentencing testimony on Monday.

Previous report: Houston County grand jury indicts man accused in shooting death of Crockett man

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From top left clockwise: Nolen Dykes, Brittany Dykes, Bradlee Allen Scott, Joel Alan Gilmore...
Child wandering highway leads to arrest of 5, seizure of meth
Francisco Gonzalez (Source: Angelina County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s help finding stabbing suspect
William George Davis, 37
Former Tyler nurse begins death row sentence at Polunsky unit
Tens of millions of Americans who work at companies with 100 or more employees will need to be...
US regulators finalize rule requiring Americans who work at big companies to get vaccinated by Jan. 4 or test weekly
Zachery Whinery
Lufkin man found in possession of child porn agrees to up to 40 years in prison

Latest News

Black Friday shopping is three weeks out, but you might want to start holiday shopping earlier...
East Texas store owners warn shoppers to start holiday shopping ASAP
DR ED DR PATTON
DR ED DR PATTON
EAST TEXAS KITCHEN 1105
EAST TEXAS KITCHEN 1105
GREGG CO ADOPTION DAY
12 children find ‘forever homes’ on Gregg County Adoption Day
Texas Radio Hall of Fame
Kilgore’s Texas Broadcast Museum plays host to Texas Radio Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony