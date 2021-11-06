Crockett man found guilty of murder in connection with shooting death

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - A Houston County jury has found a Crockett man guilty of murder following the trial involving a shooting death.

The jury also found Willie James Jones guilty of possession of a firearm and violation of protective order. The verdict came after seven hours of deliberation on Friday.

Jones is accused of killing Artimas Dewayne Lockhart on March 26, 2019.

According to the Crockett Police Department, Jones allegedly approached the car that Lockhart and another person were sitting in and shot through the driver’s window. Lockhart was struck at least two times.

The jury will hear sentencing testimony on Monday.

