East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Here is the latest forecast from your First Alert Weather Team.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... A mild day today with sunny skies and highs warming into the upper 60s. Light winds out of the northeast will shift this evening to the southeast overnight. Morning lows tomorrow in the low 40s. Don’t forget Daylight Saving Time ends tonight, set those clocks back before bed, check your smoke alarms, and make sure your NOAA Weather Radio is working properly. Tomorrow we’ll be looking at sunny skies with highs warming up into the 70s.

We’ll stay dry through Tuesday, but rain returns to East Texas Wednesday evening. A cold front will bring us some much-needed rain overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning, unfortunately, right now totals only look to be around a quarter of an inch. At this time, there are no burn bans in our viewing area, but I wouldn’t be surprised if some are added as drought continues only worsen in East Texas.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From top left clockwise: Nolen Dykes, Brittany Dykes, Bradlee Allen Scott, Joel Alan Gilmore...
Child wandering highway leads to arrest of 5, seizure of meth
William George Davis, 37
Former Tyler nurse begins death row sentence at Polunsky unit
MIG-23 Fighter Jets
Cold War-era fighter jets to be overhauled, restored for flight in Gregg County
Willie James Jones (Source: Houston County Sheriff's Office)
Crockett man found guilty of murder in connection with shooting death
Catskill Village Police Chief Dave Darling says officers deployed a Taser to subdue the man,...
Man burst into flames after Taser used on him in N.Y., police say

Latest News

Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 11-6-21
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
KTRE First Alert Weekend Webcast
First Alert: A sun-filled, cool, and dry weekend lies ahead for East Texas
KTRE First Alert Weekend Webcast
KTRE First Alert Weekend Webcast
KTRE First Alert Weekend Outlook
KTRE First Alert Weekend Outlook