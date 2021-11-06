Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... A mild day today with sunny skies and highs warming into the upper 60s. Light winds out of the northeast will shift this evening to the southeast overnight. Morning lows tomorrow in the low 40s. Don’t forget Daylight Saving Time ends tonight, set those clocks back before bed, check your smoke alarms, and make sure your NOAA Weather Radio is working properly. Tomorrow we’ll be looking at sunny skies with highs warming up into the 70s.

We’ll stay dry through Tuesday, but rain returns to East Texas Wednesday evening. A cold front will bring us some much-needed rain overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning, unfortunately, right now totals only look to be around a quarter of an inch. At this time, there are no burn bans in our viewing area, but I wouldn’t be surprised if some are added as drought continues only worsen in East Texas.

