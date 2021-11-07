East Texas Now Business Break
Aggie couple ties the knot at tailgate wedding at Kyle Field

Morgan & Rodney exchange vows in the shadows of Kyle Field ahead of the Texas A&M versus Auburn football game.
Morgan and Rodney after exchanging vows at tailgate wedding in the shadows of Kyle Field.
Morgan and Rodney after exchanging vows at tailgate wedding in the shadows of Kyle Field.(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION Texas (KBTX) -It’s a beautiful day when love and football can take center stage at the same time. Aggie couple, Morgan Meador and Rodney Oliver tied the knot ahead of kickoff at Kyle Field Saturday morning.

The couple, both described as die-hard Aggie fans, always wanted a Saturday wedding but didn’t think it would be possible to compete with Aggie game day on Saturdays.

However, that all changed when the couple won the DOS become ONE tailgate love story sweepstakes. Dos Equis threw them the ultimate tailgate wedding complete with a D.J, photographer, and mixologist.

Following the celebration, the couple headed over to Kyle Field to watch the Aggies beat Auburn 20-3 in front of a sold-out crowd.

