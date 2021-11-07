East Texas Now Business Break
Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Here is the latest forecast from your First Alert Weather Team.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 7:06 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Happy Sunday! Here is the weather where you live... A foggy start to the day with a Dense Fog Advisory in effect for portions of the area until 9AM. Once the fog clears, we’ll be looking at sunny skies today with highs warming up into the low 70s this afternoon. After the time change last night, sunset will now be around 5:25PM. This evening temps will be in the 50s before dropping down into the 40s for overnight lows. We’ll keep sunny skies for tomorrow, but clouds return by Tuesday.

Rain returns to East Texas by Wednesday evening as a cold front moves through the region. Wednesday highs will be in the upper 70s with a 20% chance in the evening. Thursday’s (Veteran’s Day) rain chances are better, for the morning hours, then the afternoon should be dry. Highs on Thursday will be in the low to mid 70s, but we won’t make it out of the 60s by Friday. As of right now, next weekend looks dry with highs in the mid 60s.

