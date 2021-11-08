East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Fireball spotted in the sky as SpaceX capsule returns to Earth

By Lindsay Knowles and WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Did you see a fireball streak across the night sky Monday? If so, you weren’t alone. Hundreds of South Mississippians reported seeing the SpaceX capsule reenter earth’s atmosphere around 9:30pm Monday.

The SpaceX Crew-2 astronauts and Dragon Endeavour spent 199 days in orbit at the International Space Station. It’s the first U.S. spacecraft to reach that milestone.

Watch more from NASA TV>> https://youtu.be/21X5lGlDOfg

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two juveniles were detained after authorities investigated a shooting that took place Monday...
Police detain juvenile suspects in shooting at Lufkin apartment complex
Dr. Carnelius D. Gilder stops to listen to a midday sermon at West Sabine high school.
Mr. Pineland works hard to build a better community
Willie James Jones (Source: Houston County Sheriff's Office)
Jury sentences Crockett man to 60 years for 2019 murder
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
William George Davis, 37
Former Tyler nurse begins death row sentence at Polunsky unit

Latest News

Bras wrapped around Freestone County Courthouse to show breast cancer impact
Bras wrapped around Freestone County Courthouse to show breast cancer impact
for younger children
COVID-19 vaccine clinics continue for younger children in Nacogdoches
Trainer Talks Football Movie
Longview trainer teaches actor to safely play football for upcoming film
Nac Covid Clinic
Nacogdoches Covid Clinic For Kids
East Texas job expert believes labor shortages could be coming to an end
East Texas job expert believes labor shortages could be coming to an end