First Alert: Cosmetic changes in the form of passing clouds, warming temperatures, on the menu

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We will see cosmetic changes return to East Texas with our weather starting tonight as a few mid-level clouds advance in our direction, giving our skies a makeover as we head into Tuesday and Wednesday.

Overnight will be partly cloudy and on the cools side as low temperatures bottom out near 50-degrees.

Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with daytime highs warming into the middle 70′s.

Wednesday will become mostly cloudy, warmer, and breezy with highs in the middle-to-upper 70′s. Due to the increase in moisture levels, we will bring back a low-end, 20% chance of rain for late in the day on Wednesday.

Southerly winds will lead to warming temperatures as we transition toward the mid-week time frame. It is these south winds that will also be feeding into low pressure and our next storm system that will drag in a Pacific cold front late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.

This frontal passage will provide us with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night, lingering into Thursday morning before drier air filters back into the Piney Woods.

Rainfall amounts with our mid-week frontal passage look to average around one-half inch to three-quarters-of-an-inch.

We will then see a second shot of cool air come in on Friday as another cold front sweeps through East Texas. Since the air will be limited moisture for this second front to work with, it will come through on the dry side.

This will lead to morning lows dropping back down into the upper 30′s with highs in the middle 60′s on Saturday and climbing to around 70-degrees by Sunday afternoon under lots of sunshine.

