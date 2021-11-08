East Texas Now Business Break
Gov. Abbott signs Senate Bill 8, allocating nearly $16 billion of federal American Rescue Plan funds

(Source: CNN/KEYE/KRGV)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Governor of Texas signed Senate Bill number 8 into law Monday, allocating nearly $16 billion in funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, including more than $7 billion toward the Unemployment Compensation Fund and $500 million in broadband infrastructure.

“Senate Bill No. 8 from the 87th Legislature, Third Called Session, appropriates funds made available to the State of Texas under the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, Pub. L. No. 117-2,” Gov. Greg Abbott’s filing statement reads. “The Texas Attorney General has advised that the State’s receipt and use of these so-called ‘ARPA Funds’ does not legally lead to a COVID-19 vaccine mandate in Texas. Based on this understanding, I signed and approved this bill.”

Information released from the Governor’s office detailed the following federal funding allocations included in Senate Bill 8:

  • $7.2 billion to the Unemployment Compensation Fund to pay back outstanding advances and to bring the balance of the fund to the statutory floor
  • $500.475 million for broadband infrastructure
  • $150 million for the deployment and reliable operations of next generation 911 service including equipment and administration costs
  • $180 million for tourism, travel, and the hospitality industry recovery (for those who have not received federal aid)
  • $160 million to address the federal Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) shortfall affecting Crime Victims Assistance grants
  • $2 billion for state and local hospital surge staffing, antibody therapeutic drugs, and the operation of regional antibody infusion centers
  • $378.3 million for critical staffing needs of frontline workers including recruitment and retention bonuses for nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, home health facilities, community attendants, and emergency medical services providers
  • $75 million to support rural hospitals that have been affected by COVID-19
  • $113 million to support the operations and expansion of mental health services for Texas children and families
  • $35 million to upgrade all nine Texas State Veteran Homes, along with negative pressure COVID-19 wards, and mobile high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filtration units for the Homes
  • $95 million for supplemental funding to food banks in response to COVID-19

