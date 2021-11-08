East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Jury sentences Crockett man to 60 years for 2019 murder

Willie James Jones (Source: Houston County Sheriff's Office)
Willie James Jones (Source: Houston County Sheriff's Office)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Houston County jury has sentenced a Crockett man who was found guilty of murder Nov. 5 following the trial involving a shooting death.

William James Jones, 48, was sentenced to 60 years each for the offenses of murder, possession of a firearm and violation of protective order. Those sentences will run concurrently.

Jones was found guilty of killing Artimas Dewayne Lockhart on March 26, 2019.

According to the Crockett Police Department, Jones allegedly approached the car that Lockhart and another person were sitting in and shot through the driver’s window. Lockhart was struck at least two times.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One arrested after man found stabbed on road
One arrested after man found stabbed on Palestine street
MIG-23 Fighter Jets
Cold War-era fighter jets to be overhauled, restored for flight in Gregg County
From top left clockwise: Nolen Dykes, Brittany Dykes, Bradlee Allen Scott, Joel Alan Gilmore...
Child wandering highway leads to arrest of 5, seizure of meth
Willie James Jones (Source: Houston County Sheriff's Office)
Crockett man found guilty of murder in connection with shooting death
William George Davis, 37
Former Tyler nurse begins death row sentence at Polunsky unit

Latest News

Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 2,707 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Police have detained two suspects believed to be involved in a shooting at a Lufkin apartment...
Police detain suspects in shooting at Lufkin apartment complex
Travis Scott speaks out after deadly Astroworld concert.
Houston chief says he met with Travis Scott before concert
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Monday’s Weather: Sunny and nice today