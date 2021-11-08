Jury sentences Crockett man to 60 years for 2019 murder

HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Houston County jury has sentenced a Crockett man who was found guilty of murder Nov. 5 following the trial involving a shooting death.

William James Jones, 48, was sentenced to 60 years each for the offenses of murder, possession of a firearm and violation of protective order. Those sentences will run concurrently.

Jones was found guilty of killing Artimas Dewayne Lockhart on March 26, 2019.

According to the Crockett Police Department, Jones allegedly approached the car that Lockhart and another person were sitting in and shot through the driver’s window. Lockhart was struck at least two times.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.