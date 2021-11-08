East Texas Now Business Break
Police detain suspects in shooting at Lufkin apartment complex

Police have detained two suspects believed to be involved in a shooting at a Lufkin apartment...
Police have detained two suspects believed to be involved in a shooting at a Lufkin apartment complex.(Lufkin Police Department)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police have detained two people suspected of being involved in a Monday afternoon shooting.

The incident took place at Pinewood Park Apartments on Percy Simond Avenue, which is near the campus of Dunbar Primary school, though city officials say the incident is unconnected from the school.

Officials say the school was immediately put on lockdown to ensure the safety of the students but the lockdown has since been called off. Parents are beginning to pick up their children now.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

