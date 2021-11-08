Sabine, Mineola clash in Bi-District Red Zone Game of the Week

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The high school playoffs are here and teams that want to win state are six games away from glory.

The Bi-District playoffs will feature plenty of big games including a 3A clash between Mineola and Sabine. The two will meet up in Bullard Friday night.

Sabine, 7-3 on the year, enters the playoffs as a 2-seed after beating Tatum 28-27. Mineola is a 3-seed at 6-4 and is on a three game winning streak.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.