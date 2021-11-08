East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Sabine, Mineola clash in Bi-District Red Zone Game of the Week

Red Zone Logo
By Caleb Beames
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The high school playoffs are here and teams that want to win state are six games away from glory.

The Bi-District playoffs will feature plenty of big games including a 3A clash between Mineola and Sabine. The two will meet up in Bullard Friday night.

Sabine, 7-3 on the year, enters the playoffs as a 2-seed after beating Tatum 28-27. Mineola is a 3-seed at 6-4 and is on a three game winning streak.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One arrested after man found stabbed on road
One arrested after man found stabbed on Palestine street
MIG-23 Fighter Jets
Cold War-era fighter jets to be overhauled, restored for flight in Gregg County
From top left clockwise: Nolen Dykes, Brittany Dykes, Bradlee Allen Scott, Joel Alan Gilmore...
Child wandering highway leads to arrest of 5, seizure of meth
Willie James Jones (Source: Houston County Sheriff's Office)
Crockett man found guilty of murder in connection with shooting death
William George Davis, 37
Former Tyler nurse begins death row sentence at Polunsky unit

Latest News

Sources: Joey McGuire to be named next Red Raider Football Coach
TTU: Joey McGuire hired as Red Raider head football coach
Here are the games scheduled for Week 7 of the high school football season. (Source: KLTV Staff)
Red Zone high school playoffs bi-district schedule
Texas A&M vs Auburn
Clemons’ scoop-and-score seals Texas A&M’s win over Auburn
Baylor head coach Dave Aranda, center, talks to an official standing nearby in the first half...
No. 12 Baylor falls in a heartbreaker to TCU