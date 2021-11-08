Sources: Joey McGuire named next Red Raider Football Coach

East Texas Now Business Break
Sources: Joey McGuire to be named next Red Raider Football Coach
By Pete Christy and Bradey King
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 8:11 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Texas Tech official tells KCBD Sports that Baylor Associate Head Coach Joey McGuire has been hired asTexas Tech’s new Head Football Coach. Details about his hire will be released later today.

Sources say a Red Raider Team meeting was called Sunday evening. McGuire has been at Baylor for five seasons.

Besides being the Associate Head Coach, he’s also the Bears Outside Linebackers Coach. From 2017-18, he was the Tight Ends Coach, McGuire then became Associate Head Coach and Defensive Ends Coach in 2019.

While he hasn’t been a College Football Head Coach before, he was a successful High School Head Coach. McGuire was at Cedar Hill for 14 years where he went 141-42 winning three UIL State Championships.

McGuire is a players coach. He knows Texas recruiting and has great coaching contacts.

He is replacing Matt Wells who was relieved of his duties after two and a half seasons where he went 13-17.

