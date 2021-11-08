Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It was a beautiful end to the weekend with mostly sunny skies and comfortable afternoon temperatures ranging in the upper 60s to lower 70s area wide. Quiet conditions prevail overnight as temperatures slowly drop into the middle 40s by tomorrow morning. The skies over East Texas will remain clear and sunny for Monday, and temperatures will continue their warming trend thanks to the return of our southerly winds. Overall highs for the first half of this week will range in the middle to upper 70s until our next cold front swings through early on Thursday (Veteran’s Day). This cold front will bring a limited chance for scattered showers and isolated thundershowers as it moves through East Texas before skies clear out again on Friday. Behind the front temperatures will go back to the cooler side as mornings lows drop back down into the 40s and afternoon highs sit below average in the 60s.

