Teen charged after driving into cyclists, injuring 6

The 16-year-old was charged for each cyclist that was injured
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
WALLER, Texas (KBTX) - The Waller County District Attorney’s Office announced that the 16-year-old who drove his truck into bicyclists training through Waller County has been charged with six counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The teen was charged for each cyclist that was injured.

The incident happened Sept. 25 and the juvenile voluntarily surrendered himself Monday. The Waller Police Department said all of the cyclists survived, but some suffered serious injuries.

In a Facebook post, the District Attorney’s Office said they assigned their own investigators to gather evidence and interview the victims and witnesses.

“We very much appreciate the patience of the victims and their attorneys as we have attempted to reconstruct the events, and to assess and gather the evidence that was not obtained that day,” the post said.

The Waller Police Department originally responded to the incident, but when the driver of the truck wasn’t charged with a crime, many questioned the handling of the case. Bill Llewellyn, Waller Police Chief, responded to the comments on Facebook saying the case was “mishandled” and was being addressed “internally.”

According to the DA, the Waller County Sheriff’s Office and DPS assisted in the investigation.

