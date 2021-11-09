East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

8 ill after child passes out edibles at recess at Md. school

By WJLA Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALDORF, Md. (WJLA) - Eight Maryland elementary school students say they felt ill after a fellow student gave them drug-laced edibles at recess.

First responders raced to C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School in Waldorf, Maryland, after faculty learned Monday afternoon a child brought a bag of edibles, apparently THC-laced candies, to school. The child reportedly passed the candies out on the playground at recess.

Fearing the worst, first responders set up for a mass casualty event, but in the end, just eight children were brought into ambulances for observation on school grounds until they could be released to their parents.

None of the impacted children, who ate, tasted or spit out the edibles, needed treatment.

The news was a relief for parents who raced to the school in response to the incident.

“Oh, my God, my heart was racing so fast. I was actually at the grocery store, and I just dropped what I had in the store and came right over,” parent Lacreatia Moore said.

One parent said her child turned down the candy because her mother talked to her about drugs just last week.

The sheriff’s office is investigating what was in the edibles and how the child got them.

Copyright 2021 WJLA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two juveniles were detained after authorities investigated a shooting that took place Monday...
Police detain juvenile suspects in shooting at Lufkin apartment complex
Dr. Carnelius D. Gilder stops to listen to a midday sermon at West Sabine high school.
Mr. Pineland works hard to build a better community
Willie James Jones (Source: Houston County Sheriff's Office)
Jury sentences Crockett man to 60 years for 2019 murder
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
William George Davis, 37
Former Tyler nurse begins death row sentence at Polunsky unit

Latest News

Kyle Rittenhouse is on trial on charges of killing two men and wounding another during...
Man Rittenhouse shot says he didn’t mean to point own gun
Perez Reed, 25, is charged with murder in the deaths of a 16-year-old girl and a 40-year-old...
Suspected serial killer arrested in crimes that span Missouri, Kansas
The Biden administration has mandated millions of workers get vaccinated against COVID-19 by...
More than half of US states suing over federal COVID vaccine mandate
The eight impacted children were brought into ambulances for observation on school grounds.
Child passes around apparently THC-laced gummies during recess at Md. school