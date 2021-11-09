City of Rusk lifts boil water notice

RUSK, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Rusk has rescinded a boil water notice for residents.

The boil water notice was put into effect on Saturday by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

“Our system has taken the necessary action to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels and/or bacteriological quality and has provided TCEQ with testing results that indicate the water no longer requires boiling as of November 9, 2021,” city representatives said in a statement.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.