East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

City of Rusk lifts boil water notice

A boil water notice has been issued.
A boil water notice has been issued.
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSK, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Rusk has rescinded a boil water notice for residents.

The boil water notice was put into effect on Saturday by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

“Our system has taken the necessary action to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels and/or bacteriological quality and has provided TCEQ with testing results that indicate the water no longer requires boiling as of November 9, 2021,” city representatives said in a statement.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two juveniles were detained after authorities investigated a shooting that took place Monday...
Police detain juvenile suspects in shooting at Lufkin apartment complex
Dr. Carnelius D. Gilder stops to listen to a midday sermon at West Sabine high school.
Mr. Pineland works hard to build a better community
Willie James Jones (Source: Houston County Sheriff's Office)
Jury sentences Crockett man to 60 years for 2019 murder
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
William George Davis, 37
Former Tyler nurse begins death row sentence at Polunsky unit

Latest News

Bras wrapped around Freestone County Courthouse to show breast cancer impact
Bras wrapped around Freestone County Courthouse to show breast cancer impact
for younger children
COVID-19 vaccine clinics continue for younger children in Nacogdoches
Trainer Talks Football Movie
Longview trainer teaches actor to safely play football for upcoming film
Nac Covid Clinic
Nacogdoches Covid Clinic For Kids