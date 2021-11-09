First Alert: Tracking a mid-week Pacific cold front that will bring us our next shot of rain and storms

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The cosmetic changes were seen and felt today as southerly winds have brought back slightly higher humidity levels. At the same time, we have seen mid-and-high level clouds pass overhead, leading to some of that filtered sunshine today.

Overnight will be mostly cloudy and not as cool as recent nights. Lows will drop into the middle 50′s.

Wednesday will become mostly cloudy, warmer, and breezy with highs in the middle-to-upper 70′s. Due to the increase in moisture levels, we will bring back a low-end, 20% chance of rain for late in the day on Wednesday.

A Pacific cold front will provide us with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms sweeping through East Texas Wednesday night, lingering into Thursday morning before drier air filters back into the Piney Woods.

Rainfall amounts with our mid-week frontal passage look to average around one-half inch to three-quarters-of-an-inch.

We will then see a second shot of cool air come in on Friday as another cold front sweeps through East Texas. This second frontal passage will drop the temperatures a few more degrees, leading to the return of chilly weather for Friday and the upcoming weekend.

This will lead to morning lows dropping back down into the lower 40′s with highs in the upper 60′s on Saturday before climbing into the middle 70′s by Sunday afternoon under lots of sunshine. Overall, it will be another gorgeous, fall weekend ahead as we enjoy the chilly nights and mild afternoons.

Another dry cold front will move in early Monday, reinforcing the cool, fall weather that we already have in place.

