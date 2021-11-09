East Texas Now Business Break
Five puppies found abandoned in trash can in Bryan

Five puppies were found inside a trash can in a neighborhood along Boulevard Street.
Five puppies were found inside a trash can in a neighborhood along Boulevard Street.
Five puppies were found inside a trash can in a neighborhood along Boulevard Street.(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Someone on Monday morning made a disturbing discovery in a Bryan neighborhood.

Five puppies were found inside a trash can in a neighborhood along Boulevard Street.

It’s unclear how long the puppies were there but the trash can was found tipped over with trash on the ground and the dogs were inside.

A spokeswoman from the City of Bryan tells Rusty Surette that the dogs are approximately 8 weeks old and were taken by an animal control officer to the Bryan Animal Center. They appear to be healthy and are currently resting.

If they continue to do well, they’ll be up for adoption in about three days once the mandatory stray hold time is up.

