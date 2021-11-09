East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Heinz ‘Marz Edition’ ketchup made with tomatoes grown in Mars-like conditions

It's Heinz's fanciest ketchup yet, made of tomatoes grown in Mars-like condition.
It's Heinz's fanciest ketchup yet, made of tomatoes grown in Mars-like condition.(Source: Aldrin Space Institute at Fla. Tech/Heinz/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Heinz is unveiling a Martian-grown ketchup.

The company said it has made its first “Marz Edition” ketchup with tomatoes produced on Earth but in Mars-like conditions.

A team of 14 astrobiologists worked on it for nine months at the Aldrin Space Institute at the Florida Institute of Technology.

They grew the tomatoes in a controlled environment with soil, temperature and water conditions similar to Mars.

The experiment, which has been two years in the making, shows the possibility of long-term food production on Mars.

The research team and former NASA astronaut Mike Massimino will be the first to taste the final product on Wednesday.

You can watch the moment on Heinz’s social media channels.

The “Martian” ketchup will not be available for purchase.

Copyright 2021 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two juveniles were detained after authorities investigated a shooting that took place Monday...
Police detain juvenile suspects in shooting at Lufkin apartment complex
Willie James Jones (Source: Houston County Sheriff's Office)
Jury sentences Crockett man to 60 years for 2019 murder
Dr. Carnelius D. Gilder stops to listen to a midday sermon at West Sabine high school.
Mr. Pineland works hard to build a better community
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
William George Davis, 37
Former Tyler nurse begins death row sentence at Polunsky unit

Latest News

DASH CAM: 14-year-old charged after pursuit, crash in Prattville, Ala., on Tuesday, authorities...
14-year-old leads troopers on chase with 5 other kids in SUV, Ala. authorities say
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier...
US Capitol rioter seeks asylum in Belarus, state TV reports
FILE - A Northern Spotted Owl flies after an elusive mouse jumping off the end of a stick in...
Owl habitat cuts by Trump appointees used ‘faulty’ science
FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2019 file photo, the logo for General Electric appears above a trading...
General Electric to split into 3 public companies