Mineola ‘Sound of the Swarm’ wins UIL state band competition, gets pizza from alumna Kacey Musgraves

Mineola, Texas (KLTV) - The Mineola High School band has again been awarded high honors for its excellence.

The band participated in UIL state competition on Nov. 3 at the Alamo Dome in San Antonio. They won the state 3A UIL championship after their final performance that night.

The Sound of the Swarm also won the 3A championship in 2017 and 2019.

The students were rewarded on Monday with a pizza lunch provided by former MISD student Kacey Musgraves and her family.

Not much better than being recognized for your hard work and talent by a local musician and former student who has achieved her own musical dreams.

