East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Not quite as chilly this morning with temperatures starting out in the 40s and 50s. Expect more clouds today. At times it will be mostly cloudy and at other times it will be partly cloudy. Temperatures this afternoon look a lot like yesterday with highs in the mid 70s. A few showers will be possible off and on during the day tomorrow ahead of the next cold front. As the cold front moves into East Texas Wednesday night, showers and thunderstorms will be likely through early Thursday morning. Rain ends by midday Thursday with clearing skies from north to south late in the day. Sunshine and cooler temperatures return by the end of the week.

