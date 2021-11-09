East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Mother arrested after 9-month-old son exposed to fentanyl

Elizabeth Marie Irvin, 30, faces multiple charges after she allegedly admitted to having...
Elizabeth Marie Irvin, 30, faces multiple charges after she allegedly admitted to having fentanyl in her home. Her 9-month-old son was treated for exposure to the drug.(Washoe Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Stanton Tang and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 12:52 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A 9-month-old boy from Nevada was treated with Narcan after exposure to the drug fentanyl, according to sheriff’s officials. The child’s mother was arrested on multiple charges.

First responders received a medical call for a child at a home in Reno, Nevada, about 7:30 a.m. Sunday, KOLO reports. Responding firefighters found a 9-month-old boy not breathing, but they were able to resuscitate him.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed paramedics used the opioid antidote Narcan on the boy.

Paramedics determined the child had been exposed to fentanyl. Since the drug is a powder, it can get into the air or fall on the floor. The call was upgraded to a hazardous materials response at 10 a.m.

Truckee Meadows Fire Rescue crews says a woman admitted to having fentanyl in the home. The sheriff’s office identifed the woman as the boy’s mother, 30-year-old Elizabeth Irvin.

Irvin is in the Washoe County Jail on charges of failure to appear after bail on a felony crime (two counts), violation of conditions of bail release, possession of schedule I/II drugs, use or possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting a public officer.

The incident with the child is still under investigation, and no charges have been filed yet.

The condition of the child is not known.

Copyright 2021 KOLO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two juveniles were detained after authorities investigated a shooting that took place Monday...
Police detain juvenile suspects in shooting at Lufkin apartment complex
From top left clockwise: Nolen Dykes, Brittany Dykes, Bradlee Allen Scott, Joel Alan Gilmore...
Child wandering highway leads to arrest of 5, seizure of meth
One arrested after man found stabbed on road
One arrested after man found stabbed on Palestine street
MIG-23 Fighter Jets
Cold War-era fighter jets to be overhauled, restored for flight in Gregg County
Willie James Jones (Source: Houston County Sheriff's Office)
Crockett man found guilty of murder in connection with shooting death

Latest News

Kyle Rittenhouse is on trial on charges of killing two men and wounding another during...
GRAPHIC: Defense says Rittenhouse acted in self-defense in shooting 3 people
Bras wrapped around Freestone County Courthouse to show breast cancer impact
Bras wrapped around Freestone County Courthouse to show breast cancer impact
Police say the "heroic actions" of the pastor who tackled the gunman “saved a church from...
Witness describes pastor tackling gunman during Tenn. church service
FILE - From front left, European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet, NASA astronaut Megan...
SpaceX returns 4 astronauts to Earth, ending 200-day flight