East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Oklahoma court overturns $465 million opioid ruling against Johnson & Johnson

The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Tuesday overturned a $465 million opioid ruling against drugmaker...
The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Tuesday overturned a $465 million opioid ruling against drugmaker Johnson & Johnson, finding that a lower court wrongly interpreted the state’s public nuisance law.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Tuesday overturned a $465 million opioid ruling against drugmaker Johnson & Johnson, finding that a lower court wrongly interpreted the state’s public nuisance law.

The court ruled in a 5-1 decision that the district court in 2019 was wrong to find that New Jersey-based J&J violated the state’s public nuisance statute. It also rejected the state’s appeal to increase the damage award.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two juveniles were detained after authorities investigated a shooting that took place Monday...
Police detain juvenile suspects in shooting at Lufkin apartment complex
Dr. Carnelius D. Gilder stops to listen to a midday sermon at West Sabine high school.
Mr. Pineland works hard to build a better community
Willie James Jones (Source: Houston County Sheriff's Office)
Jury sentences Crockett man to 60 years for 2019 murder
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
William George Davis, 37
Former Tyler nurse begins death row sentence at Polunsky unit

Latest News

FILE - Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., waits for a news conference about the delta variant of...
Rep. Gosar under fire for anime attacking Rep. Ocasio-Cortez
Kyle Rittenhouse is on trial on charges of killing two men and wounding another during...
GRAPHIC: Drone video at Rittenhouse murder trial shows first shooting
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, from...
Biden to continue FEMA virus aid for states until April 1
FILE - Due to her superior performance, her training staff and chain of command recommended she...
National Guard Soldier first woman to complete Army Sniper course