East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Texas most wanted suspect caught in Wichita Falls

Billy Ray Dake was arrested Nov. 1 in Wichita Falls.
Billy Ray Dake was arrested Nov. 1 in Wichita Falls.(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:06 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One of Texas’ top ten most wanted is off the streets after he was arrested in Wichita Falls.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Billy Ray Dake of Harleton was arrested Nov. 1 in Wichita Falls.

DPS said Dake was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List that day.

He had been wanted since May of this year over a parole violation.

Another warrant was issued in August for failure to register as a sex offender.

According to DPS, Dake was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child for an incident involving a five-year-old in 1992.

Dake was later convicted of failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements in 2011 and again in 2018.

He was released on parole in November 2019.

According to DPS, he was arrested by DPS special agents alongside Wichita Falls police and Holliday police on Nov. 1.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 42-year-old woman who was last seen in...
Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office searching for woman last seen on Sunday
Demetric Marshall, 19
2 arrested for Lufkin apartments shooting
Source: KTRE Staff
Diboll baseball, softball student-athletes make commitments to next level
Afraid for her life, the victim used her own gun against two teenagers attempting to carjack...
Woman shoots 13-year-old suspect in attempted carjacking
Jorge Orellano plead guilty to a 3rd-degree felony charge of Smuggling of persons Wednesday...
Tyler man pleads guilty to trafficking 9 undocumented immigrants in Smith County

Latest News

LaQuenda Banks, 42, and Derrick Holman, 44 were arrested Wednesday by the Texas Rangers and...
Two Smith County constable deputies arrested on various charges
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Thursday’s Weather: Breezy and cooler today
The Texas A&M Forest Service is encouraging fire safety during fall and winter hunting seasons
Texas A&M Forest Service encouraging fire safety during fall, winter hunting season
According to the forest service, nine out of 10 wildfires in Texas are human caused, and 65...
Texas A&M Forest Service encouraging fire safety during fall, winter hunting season
Wood County veterans, first responders support one another through monthly dinners
Wood County veterans, first responders support one another through monthly dinners