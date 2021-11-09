East Texas Now Business Break
Texas Tech insider: Fans curious, but hopeful for McGuire success

By Brittany Michaleson
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 10:01 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Before Texas Tech named Joey McGuire the new head football coach, Red Raider fans speculated on social media, bringing the hashtag #HireMcGuire to the forefront on Twitter and Facebook. Cohost at Double T 97.3 and Texas Tech insider, Chris Level, says the response from the radio show’s listeners has been mostly positive.

“We’re getting a lot of interest. I think there’s a lot of people that are looking for a reason to hope and buy into this program now, that maybe interest has waned in the last decade, kind of chipped away since the Mike Leach era was here,” Level said.

He says Athletics Director Kirby Hocutt was looking for 2 things, a coach who could unify the fan base and who has ties in the state of Texas. Level says McGuire clearly checks those boxes. He says even though McGuire’s never been a head coach, he brings a strong personality and recruiting ability to the table.

“This is obviously a talent-rich state when it comes to players and I think that that’s what his relationships at the Texas High School Football Association certainly is impressive. And I think that he’s just a known quantity here in the state. And Texas high school coaches stick together, and they believe in each other and he’s one of them. And I think that helps you when you’re trying to recruit players and that’s what the name of this game is all about,” Level said.

Level says there are always concerns, but Red Raiders are more curious than anything.

“I think the people are like okay he hasn’t been a head coach before, he hasn’t been a coordinator before. So, we just hired an unproven commodity,” Level said.

The announcement has brought more excitement than shock for Level’s listeners, with a fire and hire in two weeks.

“This is awkward timing. There’s three games left. I think it’s an interesting part of the sport now, where there’s all these games left and you’re firing a coach and hiring a coach in the middle of the season,” Level said.

McGuire will join the Red Raiders right away, but he won’t take the reigns just yet. Sonny Cumbie will remain interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

