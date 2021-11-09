East Texas Now Business Break
Walker County detectives identify victim of 41-year-old murder

Composite sketch of Sherri Jarvis
Composite sketch of Sherri Jarvis(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Investigators in Walker County released new information in the “Walker County Jane Doe” case, a 41-year-old murder mystery.

A teenage girl was found along Interstate 45 on Nov. 1, 1980 by a truck driver. She had been raped, strangled and left for dead. After extensive investigation and DNA testing, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office can finally identify the “Jane Doe” as Sherri Ann Jarvis .

Jarvis arrived in Huntsville on Oct. 31, 1980. Witnesses say they saw her at a truck stop where she asked for directions to get to the Ellis Unit Work Farm. The next day around 9 a.m., she was found dead on the side of the road.

The sheriff’s office said in July 2020, Detective Thomas Bean, who has been assigned to the case since 2015, and other investigators sent samples to a lab to begin forensic DNA testing. In March 2021, six people were identified as being direct relatives or aunts and uncles of Jane Doe.

Investigators used internet resources to fill out a family tree and interviewed her family members. They were able to discover that Jarvis ran away from her home in Stillwater, Minnesota in 1980. She was 14 years old.

The Walker County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect has not yet been identified and they will continue the investigation.

