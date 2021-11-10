East Texas Now Business Break
Allegiance Mobile Health begins Angelina County transition

Leaders from Angelina County and local cities hammered out more details of the contract with Allegiance for countywide ambulance services.
By Sevrin Lavenstein
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina County Commissioners on Tuesday approved the contract with Allegiance Mobile Health. Allegiance has roughly 50 days to set its operations in motion to provide full service to Hudson, Diboll, Huntington, and Zavalla. Angelina County Judge Don Lymbery is helping to organize the transition.

“I’ve talked to the cities and hopefully within two weeks, we’ll have all those interlocal agreements done,” said Lymbery. “When that is done, and we have all the locations for the ambulances to be housed, then that’s all going to be completely finished.”

Allegiance has contracts all over Texas, and if there is a disaster or an ambulance shortage in one area, they will temporarily pull and relocate units for better allocation of resources. Judge Lymbery says there will always be at least five units available for the county. Allegiance Chief Operating Officer Daniel Gillespie says the community will continue to call 911 and an ambulance dispatch service in Livingston is set to work with a call center in Lufkin.

“The biggest piece of it, getting the equipment and everything in place is already done,” said Gillespie. “So now you know the next step is just getting the staff and getting everybody moved into their stations and ready to go.”

Everything is planned to be finalized by the fourth Tuesday of November. The month of transition will happen over December, with the first day of the contract officially beginning Jan. 1. Judge Lymbery says the number one goal of the new service will be for improved response time.

“The city of Lufkin was doing an outstanding job with what they were doing,” said Lymbery. “But everything had to come from Lufkin, and because of that, the response time I mean let’s face it, at the far end of the county you’re talking about 45 minutes.”

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

