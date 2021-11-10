East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Brian Williams says he’s leaving NBC News at end of year

In this Oct. 26, 2010 file photo, Brian Williams, then anchor and managing editor of "NBC...
In this Oct. 26, 2010 file photo, Brian Williams, then anchor and managing editor of "NBC Nightly News," speaks at the Women's Conference in Long Beach, Calif.(AP Photo/Matt Sayles)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Brian Williams, who remade his career as an MSNBC host after losing his job as NBC “Nightly News” anchor for making false claims about a wartime story, is leaving the network after 28 years.

Williams said in a note to colleagues that “following much reflection,” he had decided to exit when his contract ends in December.

“This is the end of a chapter and the beginning of another,” Williams wrote. “There are many things I want to do, and I’ll pop up again somewhere.”

Willliams, 62, said he will take a few months off to spend time with his family.

Williams was NBC News’ top anchor from 2004 until 2015, when he was suspended for falsely claiming that he had been in a helicopter hit by enemy fire during the Iraq War. A subsequent investigation found that he had made other inaccurate statements about his experiences covering events, and he lost the job.

He was later given the 11 p.m. hour at MSNBC, which he turned into a fast-moving, entertaining newscast summing up the day’s news.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two juveniles were detained after authorities investigated a shooting that took place Monday...
Police detain juvenile suspects in shooting at Lufkin apartment complex
Willie James Jones (Source: Houston County Sheriff's Office)
Jury sentences Crockett man to 60 years for 2019 murder
Dr. Carnelius D. Gilder stops to listen to a midday sermon at West Sabine high school.
Mr. Pineland works hard to build a better community
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
From top left clockwise: Nolen Dykes, Brittany Dykes, Bradlee Allen Scott, Joel Alan Gilmore...
Child wandering highway leads to arrest of 5, seizure of meth

Latest News

Thanksgiving Supply Chain
Labor shortage leads to bigger turkeys, UT Tyler professor explains
KTRE Facebook weather 8:50-9 p.m.
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, supporters of then President Donald Trump climb the west wall...
House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas 10 more former Trump aides
employers seeking workers
Tips offered to Deep East Texas employers seeking workers